A memorial fund dedicated to the memory of a Binghamton graduate is honoring his love of running with a donation of sneakers.



The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund presented the students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary with a donation of brand new running shoes. Farrelly was a 2018 graduate of Binghamton High School and an accomplished cross country runner who attended Stony Brook University. In December of 2018, he was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident while jogging near campus.



With today’s donation, the memorial fund has surpassed five-hundred and eighty-five pairs of shoes donated to every elementary in the district.



His mother Bridgette Farrelly says the memorial fund prioritizes educating student athletes about running safety.

President of the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund Bridgette Farrelly says, “As a grieving parent, having these beautiful things to do in his name they really are what enabled me to get through this. It really kind of kept me sane.”

Every summer, the memorial fund organizes The Noah Farrelly Run and Southside Field Day. Events include a 5K race, 10K, corn-hole tournament, and a kickball classic. This year it will be held on June 12th at MacArthur Park. More information can be found at NoahFarrellyRun.org.