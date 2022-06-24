BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following road work is set to take place across Broome County beginning Monday, June 27th:

Paving will continue on East Windsor Rd.

A portion of Ouaquaga Rd. will be closed for culvert replacement

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Rd.

Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga Rds.

Patching will continue on Edson Rd in Windsor and other various County roads

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system