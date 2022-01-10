It’s crazy to think we’re already into the second week of 2022.

The winter sports season continues on with a ton of action in our area between high school, college, and pro basketball and hockey.

Now comes the time of the week to highlight some of the best moments from those sports as here’s the latest NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Binghamton’s Mariah Luke with a great sequence here.

First, she rejects Kaety L’Amoreaux’s shot attempt. Then, down the other way, she takes the pass, splits the defenders, and drives right to the basket for two.

Number 4, Seton boys. End of the third quarter.

Andrew Erikson finds Max Bergman in the corner, and he buries the buzzer-beating three.

It didn’t look like the Saints were going to be able to get a shot off in real time.

But, Bergman staying calm and able to knock down the shot in the clutch.

Number 3, and surprise surprise. Vestal’s Jalan Johnson continuing to take up residence in our top plays.

Here, Johnson showing off his acrobatic abilities as he somehow manages to get that shot to fall.

He just continues to amaze every game. I can tell you there’s more from Johnson coming in a moment.

Number 2, CV’s Riley Spencer playing a little, will he won’t he. And he will. Spencer with incredible range buries that long three right in Kaelin Thomas’ face.

Nothing Thomas can even do there. Very well guarded, just an even better shot by Spencer.

Number 1, and the return of Jalan Johnson.

Full steam ahead and Johnson pulls out a spin move as he works through the paint, and banks it home.

Unreal athleticism by the sophomore.

The ability to not only make a move like that but to be able to finish the bucket and make it look so easy.

Awesome to know we have two more years to watch this young man play at Vestal.

For now though, Johnson takes home his 2nd top play of the winter season.