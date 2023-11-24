VESTAL,N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The next generation of Dunkin’ has officially made its way to the Vestal Parkway.

After closing at the beginning of October for remodeling, the Dunkin located at 3000 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal has reopened. The store features Dunkin’s new, modern “next generation” restaurant design, innovative technologies, and exciting new elements.

The newly remodeled space is designed to create a positive and energetic environment, welcoming all customers. The store is also offering a faster than ever drive thru experience that allows Dunkin rewards members who order ahead to bypass the ordering line. Dunkin is the first national restaurant brand to offer this type of innovation.

Guests who order Dunkin’s cold beverages can now enjoy them through an innovative tap system that offers several types of coffees, tea, and cold brews. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and are excited to unveil this innovative new restaurant to residents of Broome County and the Vestal community,” said Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Vestal running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

To celebrate the grand reopening, the first 1000 Dunkin Rewards members in line on December 1 beginning at 9 a.m. will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 days on the Dunkin’ App. The offer is valid at this location only. To qualify, guests must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member or must sign up on the day of the event.

All guests in attendance will be able to spin a prize wheel to win free Dunkin’ merchandise from 10 and noon or while supplies last. Guests can also receive a special VIP offer.

To commemorate the celebration, Dunkin’ franchisee Sonraj Inc. will present Make-A-Wish of Central New York with a donation of $3,000. The check presentation will take place at 11 and is in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.