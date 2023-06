ITHACA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Newfield man has been arrested for sex crimes against a child following an ongoing investigation.

The investigation was led by members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and revealed that Stephan Starks, 74, inappropriately touched a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

He is being charged with felony Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child in the First Degree.