NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time since the pandemic, local high school students were able to show appreciation for their elders, and host its Senior Citizen Breakfast.

Newark Valley High School Student Council members got to miss out on the earlier parts of the school day to prepare and serve a pancake breakfast to seniors in the community.

Students were in the kitchen whipping up food and coffee, as well as waiting tables, and connecting with members of their community that some have quite literally not seen in years.

11th Grader at Newark Valley, Hailey Engbith said that the students were incredibly excited to host this breakfast, as the last time it took place, she was in 8th grade.

“We were running around the kitchen, cracking eggs, trying not to get shells in the eggs. Running around making coffee and back and forth and making pancakes.”

The breakfast took place at the Newark Valley Fire Station.

Engbith said that many of the student council members had little to any experience preparing and distributing food, so it was a great learning experience, but also a little hectic in the kitchen at times.