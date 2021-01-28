New York State’s COVID nursing home deaths vastly undercounted

ALBANY, NY – A new report from New York State Attorney General Tish James has found that the number of COVID-19 related nursing home deaths may have been undercounted by up to 50%.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains what’s in the report and has more on what some lawmakers say needs to happen next.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say that the Attorney General’s report validates what they’ve been saying for months– that the Governor and the state department of health have not been transparent about the number of COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt is calling for Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to resign.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Minority Leader)) How can he lead when we have this report that shows he lied to the people of New York?

((Jim Tedisco, NYS Senator (R))) Look, this was a pandemic that came out of nowhere. You’re not going to be perfect on the things you do, but by denying them you’re not helping in the future.

Democrat Senator James Skoufis weighed in saying, “The findings, while disturbing, are unsurprising…”

According to the report, the Department of Health had reported about 64-hundred resident deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19 from March to August 3rd.

But, that doesn’t include residents who got sick and later died at a hospital. Those numbers were counted separately.

In addition to the death findings, the report also found insufficient PPE in nursing homes, and insufficient COVID-19 testing.

((Stephen Hanse, President & CEO of NYSHFA | NYSCAL)) I think this report really highlights what we were saying early on in this pandemic that nursing homes quite frankly did not receive the necessary priority.

Senator Tedisco says lawmakers in the Majority with subpoena power should use it to get more answers, or there should be further investigation.

((Jim Tedisco, NYS Senator (R))) It’s time to either use that subpoena power or pass my bipartisan, non-partisan bill with Assemblyman Ron Kim who is sponsoring it in the Assembly for an outside independent commission with subpoena power.

For a full breakdown of the AG report, click here.