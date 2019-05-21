New York State's legislature considers regulations for the agriculture industry
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The New York State legislature is considering new labor regulations for the agriculture industry, including instituting overtime pay, mandated time off and the ability to unionize.
Assembly Republicans say the legislation would hurt both farmers and laborers alike.
As NewsChannel 34's new Albany correspondent Corina Cappabianca shows us, they want the Assembly to hold hearings before proceeding...
