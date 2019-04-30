BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York State's new Conservative Party chairman made a stop in Binghamton.

Jerry Kassar, a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, served 30 years as the chairperson for the party there along with around 26 years of experience in senior staff positions with the state legislature.

As chairman, he says he hopes to reach out more to millennials and expand the party's social media presence.

He says while many members of the GOP are good allies of the Conservative Party, the party needs to be able to stand on its own 2 feet.

Kassar says the dominance of Governor Cuomo and the Democratic majority legislature has created a one-party system that does not want to hear from anyone else. "On a number of issues which emerge out of New York City, the majority of voters in this state disagree. We intend to give the people the alternative on issues on candidates. By giving them an alternative on candidates that will get the attention of the forces in Albany that do not agree with us. Because they more than anything else like all politicians, do not want to lose elections."

Kassar says the most important issues to conservatives right now include the 2nd Amendment, taxing and spending, the state's overreaching role on undocumented immigrants, and the far left view on public safety.

