ALBANY, NY – New York State is marking a grim milestone for the United States.

Governor Hochul has ordered flags on state buildings to fly at half staff tomorrow in remembrance of the one million Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Hochul calls it a tragic and unthinkable milestone that should serve as a reminder for New Yorkers to remain vigilant, get vaccinated and test regularly.

According to Hochul’s office, the CDC has compiled more than 71 thousand deaths in New York from the virus, 4th among states behind California, Texas and Florida.