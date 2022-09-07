ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There is a new speed zone in place on the stretch of Farm to Market Road between Maine-Endwell High School and Maine-Endwell Middle School.

Effective yesterday, September 6th, that part of the road will now 20 MPH between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Maine-Endwell Central School District, in partnership with the Town of Union and Broome County, petitioned to make the change.

The School District said that the change is meant to provide additional time for motor vehicles to react to students who may be crossing the street, turning in or leaving the campuses, and for overall safety during school hours.

The District said that it is always seeking ways to improve student, faculty, staff, and visitor safety.