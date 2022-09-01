BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the start of a new school year comes new faces of students and staff.

The Binghamton City School District announced Kelly Bough is the new building principal of Calvin Coolidge Elementary.



Bough was born and raised in Binghamton, and has been a lifelong Patriot.

She spent 20 years working as a special education teacher for the district.

And over the past 4 years, she has served as the assistant principal of Benjamin Franklin Elementary.



She says her priority is making Calvin Coolidge a home away from home for her students and faculty.

Principal of Calvin Coolidge Elementary, Kelly Bough says, “The biggest goal for me to start is just get to know the families more and to get a better understanding of the kids, and to spend some quality time with them and build on those relationships. And that’s true for the faculty and our students.”

Yesterday, she spent the evening outside of Coolidge meeting students and families during an ice cream social.



She says the energy from the community has been incredibly optimistic.



Bough’s focus is finding what makes each kid happy and excited to come to school, and then continue to promote those aspects more and more.