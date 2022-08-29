ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand new pizza restaurant has opened in Endwell at 3003 Watson Boulevard. “Taylors’ Pizza House” is set to celebrate it’s grand opening on Wednesday, August 31st.

The restaurant is owned and operated by George and Patricia Taylor. The Taylors’ previously ran a different Endwell pizza shop called “Taylors’ Neighborhood Pizza and Sandwich Shoppe” that was located on North Kelly Avenue.

The focus of Taylors’ Pizza House is serving craft beers, specialty pizzas, and wings. George and Patricia take great pride in their pizza making ability as they are both members of the U.S. Pizza Team, a group that competes worldwide and helps advance the education and passion for people globally.

Taylors’ features a dining room and beer bar, along with a new menu that includes specialty pizzas and Detroit-style pizzas. According to the Taylors,’ they serve the only Detroit-style pizza in the area.

The restaurant is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor said, “our goals are to continue to provide a high quality of food and service that customers will enjoy time and again. We look forward to seeing both new and established customers at our new location.”

The restaurant is already open, but Town of Union will help celebrate the official grand opening on Wednesday and provide the Taylors’ with a Certificate of Business Appreciation and Welcome.

For more information you can contact George and Patricia at 607-429-9363.