New parking ramp to go up in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The City of Binghamton is moving ahead with a new plan for 7 Hawley Street now that it’s secured a major grant from New York State.

Mayor Rich David announced a 2.15 million dollar grant from Empire State Development toward a parking garage only structure to be built across from the Holiday Inn.

In 2015, the city announced plans for a local developer to build a mixed-use facility including parking and commercial space at the site.

Two years later, the David administration announced that it had switched developers to The Pike Company of Rochester to build the approximately 20 million dollar project.

Pike’s proposal separated the project into 2 structures, a parking garage and a commercial building.



The city originally received a commitment from the state for 3.4 million dollars, but only 400,000 could be used toward the parking ramp.

David says the city lobbied state officials hard to allocate more money for parking only.

“It’s a win-win. While I recognize there’s a demand for parking, if there’s a chance for us to get significant grant money, in my opinion it was worth the wait,” says David.

David says it was the city’s priority all along to build a new ramp to replace the spots lost when the decaying Collier Street garage was demolished in 2016.

He says they initially pursued a mixed-use development because the state had a policy against funding parking-only projects.

The new four story ramp will have 304 spots available on a monthly basis.



David says the land originally set aside for the commercial building will now become a surface lot for about 2 dozen spaces for 2 hour parking.