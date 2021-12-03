New NYS law prohibits slaughter of race horses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law that prohibits the slaughter of race horses after their racing careers are over.

Violations will be punishable with fines of up to $1,000 per horse. The money will go toward caring for retired racehorses.

The law only applies to race horses and not ones that are slaughtered for consumption.

New York Racing Association (NYRA) officials said they are in full support of the bill and stated they already have their own punishments for owners or trainers who sell a horse for slaughter, including permanent loss of rights to stalls at all NYRA tracks.