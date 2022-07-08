DELAWARE COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department announced the graduation of Corporal Jeffrey Clark and his new K-9 partner, K-9 Edge, from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Academy.

After more than three months of training. the duo graduated along with nine other handler and K-9 partners. They are now certified for patrol with specific training in obedience, tracking individuals, locating discarded or secreted items, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.

Corporal Clark and K-9 Edge will return to the academy once more in the fall to become certified in explosives detection.

Edge is a German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mix. He was born in Hungary on August 30, 2020.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said, “I’m very proud of Cpl Clark and K9 Edge in achieving this milestone for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Once fully trained in explosives detection, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to provide full-service K9 services to the people of Delaware County, to include our law enforcement partners on the State and local level. This valuable resource will enrich these agencies and provide safety and security to the people we are charged with serving and protecting every day”.