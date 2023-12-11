BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A place devoted to nurturing young families has returned to the Northside of Binghamton.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network has opened a Parents as Leaders, or PAL, family resource center on Robinson Street.

The PAL Center offers a safe and supportive location for families to play with their children. It also offers instruction of childhood development, mentoring classes and assistance accessing other services offered by Mothers and Babies and others in the community.

The organization had operated a similar center for many years on State Street until Mothers and Babies moved its headquarters to Grand Avenue in Johnson City in June.

Executive Director Alicia Beekman says the families who attend the PAL Center have formed their own community.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to provide a space again for them here in Binghamton. We left Binghamton just for a short while going to J.C. and some of our families followed us to the Johnson City center. So, we’re very happy that they have their space to come back to here,” said Beekman.

The JC location also has a PAL Center and Beekman says the organization is looking to open more.

The Binghamton site is only temporary as Mothers and Babies is building a new center on the other end of the plaza that is expected to open in the middle of next year. It will have double the space and include a community education room as well as meeting rooms for consultations.

The Binghamton PAL Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays 11 to 4 and Thursdays 1 to 6.