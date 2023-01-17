ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Meanwhile, the New Energy New York initiative championed by Professor Whittingham has taken another step toward being up and running.

New Energy New York is developing a hub for the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries on the Huron Campus in Endicott.

Whittingham won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his role in inventing lithium-ion batteries which power a wide range of consumer products, from smart phones to electric vehicles.

They are also expected to provide energy storage for clean energy technologies like wind and solar.

Whittingham says New Energy New York has leased office space on the Huron Campus and is currently designing the facility.

He says it will be key to find a high quality executive director in what is a very competitive job market.

“This is now the challenging step. The easy step was putting the proposal together. We’ve got to have the right people to make sure this is a success. I think we have everybody in local government involved, they’re all actively helping. We’ve got our I-T partners involved. Everything is going forward well at the moment.”

Whittingham says that as battery storage helps clean energy to become cheaper than fossil fuels, the industry will gain momentum and more public support.

Whittingham will be a guest of the Susquehanna Group of the Sieera Club for a presentation about New Energy New York this evening over Zoom.

You can find a link to the Zoom meeting here.