BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) –The Broome County Legislature is poised to approve a new district map at a meeting this evening.

The map used to determine the 17 districts in the 2022 election was tossed by a State Supreme Court Judge and the Appellate Division because the Town of Maine was divided into multiple districts and the maps exceeded the 5 percent maximum deviation of population between districts.

Democrats have complained that the process to redraw the map was too quick and didn’t allow for enough public input or expert oversight.