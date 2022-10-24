PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The basketball court under the I-88 fly-over at Port Dickinson Park has received a long awaited facelift.

The court has always been a hot-spot in the Port Dickinson community especially for the younger generations.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by District 12 legislator Karen Bebe in the park yesterday to announce the updates.

The renovations have increased the surface area of the space, painted new lines, new blacktop, and added 6 brand new goals.

Mike Weaver is the former president of the Port Dickinson Civic Association, and has been coming to the park for over 30 years.

He says it has come full circle, as he frequently played on the courts throughout his childhood, and still takes his kids there to practice.

“My family has been close to the community in this park for over two decades. Seeing pick-up games and workouts in the afternoons and evenings is a great reminder that this is a basketball community. Having an opportunity to be a part of a team to redo the court has been an amazing experience.”

Prior to the renovations, the court only had 2 goals.

Now it has 6 adjustable hoops, so that anyone can change the height and utilize the space.

Bebe was an integral piece in receiving the funding through the Small Community Grant Program.

She approached Garnar in 2018 regarding the program; however, due to COVID, the proposal did not get the green light until August of last year.

She secured just under $47,000 through the community grant to make the changes.