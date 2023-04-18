NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Norwich-based NBT Bank earned a spot on the Forbes 2023 World’s Best Banks list and is the top-ranked bank in New York State.

Only 75 United States-based banks made the list of 415, with tens and thousands of banks eligible globally.

All financial institutions that offer a checking and/or savings account were considered in the study.

“As a community bank, we take our commitment to our customers very seriously and strive to deliver the best customer experience,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “This recognition is a powerful affirmation that our great team’s efforts are appreciated by our customers.”

The rating is based on customer satisfaction. Forbes surveyed more than 48,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions—trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.

NBT Bank offers its services in seven states, with locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut.

As of December 31, 2022, the banking company had assets of $11.74 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB.

You can learn more online at nbtbank.com.