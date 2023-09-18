BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Friday was National POW-MIA Day, in which Americans are encouraged to remember and honor prisoners of war, and those missing in action.

American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton held its annual POW-MIA Remembrance ceremony.

In New York State, there are over 104 service members that are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action.

Locally, there is Jerry Zimmer from Maine, Paul Raymond from Deposit, Joseph Chester Bors of Binghamton, and Charles Macko of Endicott.

The post’s chaplain, Jon Yeager says that it is critically important that as the years pass, we never forget the veterans who did not return.

American Legion Post 1645 Chaplain, Jon Yeager says, “We do some research into who we are missing still, who are our POW’s. We like to pay tribute to those who gave such sacrifice during past wars by those remembrances.”

The Auxiliary President, Sherry Wilson presented a POW-MIA wreath, as well as a red ribbon around the flagpole to honor those who are no longer with us.

Several speakers read the stories of local POW-MIA’s, and the service concluded with a bagpipe performance of God Bless America.