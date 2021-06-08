Name the baby penguin at Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTION, NY- Help the Ross Park Zoo decide on a name for their newest addition, a baby African Penguin.

To be apart of the process head to rossparkzoo.charityproud.com and submit the name you think fits best!

The cost is $5.00 per name.

The zoo will be accepting potential names up until the 18th, and then they will be passed though a panel to select the top 5 names which will later be voted on by the public.

Those who submitted the top 5 names will receive artwork created by the penguins themselves, and a photo of the baby penguin.