On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were stopped on State Route 17 west on the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the town of Union because a construction barrel was in the roadway. A vehicle was unable to stop and struck the rear of a vehicle causing two vehicles to spin and face east. One of the two vehicles that ended up facing east struck the guide rail. The other vehicle that ended up facing east struck a different vehicle with its rear and pushed a vehicle to strike one of the original vehicles involved in the crash. Two operators from two separate vehicles were transported to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two operators of two other vehicles were injured but not transported to a hospital. Two other operators had no reported injuries. Two of those vehicles had one passenger each, none of which reported injury. A separate crash also occurred on State Route 17 west when a vehicle was stopped for the first crash and was rear-ended. No one reported injuries in that crash.