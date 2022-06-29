BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A downtown Binghamton merchandise store is bringing a new collaborative approach to the First Friday Art Walk.

Muckles Ink, in partnership with Red Barn Technology Group, has launched a new studio series called Live at 60 Court Street.

The goal is to highlight the work of local small businesses and artisans, display local artwork and raise money for a local non-profit.

The inaugural event this Friday has 4 main components on the upper floor of the store.

Muckles will be demonstrating its screen printing techniques, placing an event-themed design on totes and bandanas.

Parlor City Soapery in Endicott will be selling its soaps and demonstrating how it infuses smoke into them. Mycelia Teas and Herbs will be selling teas and herbs while also mixing up seasonal, freshly-mixed mocktails. And Every Cat’s Dream will be on hand with cats and kittens for participants to cuddle with.

Special Events Coordinator Chauna D’Angelo says the events will highlight the creativity in art and in business.

D’Angelo said that they are “trying to find robust ways to blur those lines between business, creativity, what have you. And really spread that love to make it a positive ecosystem rather than little pockets where you have to overly define things and get people collaborating, and working together and having fun.”

Proceeds from sales of the screen-printed items will benefit Every Cat’s Dream, which will have a photo album of other cats available for adoption or fostering.

The art walk takes place at 11 different locations in Binghamton from 6 to 9 on Friday.