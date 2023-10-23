JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network has welcomed a new leader.

The agency’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Alicia Beekman as Executive Director, effective October 2. Beekman succeeds Sharon Chesna, the founding Director of Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, who retired on September 30 after 30 years with the agency.

Beekman joined the network in 1999. She has served as a teen program coordinator, the marketing and development coordinator, and has been the director of youth services since 2004.

Beekman is very active with several community organizations in the region. She has experience in program development and coordination with a specialization in adolescent and community health education.

Representatives from the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network say they are confident in her ability to lead the organization moving forward.