MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We have officially entered into Fall, which means some of our community’s most beloved seasonal traditions are just around the corner.

Tomorrow, from 11 am to 11 pm at the Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine is the 40th annual Oktoberfest.

One parishioner says that it is full day of old fashioned fun.

The food consists of handmade traditional dishes such as Halupki, Halushki, Pierogi, and Kielbasa. Plus, there will be a bake sale and basket raffle consisting of $5,000 worth of prizes.

Joe Morris, a parishioner, says that volunteers have been preparing for Octoberfest for over two weeks, and that the church comes together in the kitchen to prepare a half a ton of onions for the celebration.

Morris says, “And for all the locals here, it signifies the end of a wonderful summer, and the anticipation of a beautiful Fall. And Fall cannot come until we Oktoberfest here at the church.”

Live music will be playing at the event starting at noon and running all evening.

The musical guests include The Maine Community Band, Kevin Ludwig, Gordie Gottlieb, Friday at Fred’s, BC Celtic Pipe and Drum, and Last Call.

There will also be a live broadcast at the church by WNBF’s Bill Flynn.

Admission and parking are free of charge, and Morris says they expect at least 200 people to show up tomorrow.

The church is located at 2596 Main Street in Maine.