DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Residents of ACHIEVE New York unveiled new signage that they all pitched in to create.

Mosaic artist Emily Jablon has been working with ACHIEVE once a week for the past two months putting together a mosaic art piece.

ACHIEVE serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

Residents made their own section of the mosaic using stained glass, then Jablon combined the pieces, revealing the finished product.

Jablon says that working with individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities is an amazing experience.

“Well I really believe in art for everybody, and I think that this finished piece goes to show that just because someone has special needs doesn’t mean that they can’t be an amazing mosaic artist. It actually to me means that they can be some of the best mosaic artists that I have ever worked with, or ever have experienced.”

Many of the residents expressed their excitement when they saw their hard work hanging on the wall. Jablon says that she had so much fun working with ACHIEVE that she accepted a part-time position with the organization.