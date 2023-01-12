BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Collectively, we’re all in this together. That’s the underlining message of an annual march and church service to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Broome County MLK Commission is hosting a Doctor King celebration Monday evening.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. with a gathering at the King statue near the Court Street Bridge in downtown Binghamton.

After some remarks and prayers, those who are gathered will process over the bridge and down Main Street to Tabernacle United Methodist Church for a service at 6 p.m.

Reverend Arthur Jones, Junior of Mount Sinai Church is the Chairman of the commission and Claudia Clarke is the Vice Chair.

They stress that in his efforts to combat racism and promote civil rights, King fought for peace and stressed non-violence.

Jones says, “Community is getting out of control. We need more training about just getting along, being people, just being individuals, caring, we must be a caring community.”

Claudia Clarke says, “We need to really do something about protecting our children, helping them to grow into the incredible men and women that they can be so that they can take us to the next level.”

Jones’s wife Delores will be the featured speaker at the church.

She wants to reframe the discussion on civil rights from a focus on struggles to one of progress.

Delores Jones says it takes work on everyone’s behalf to achieve racial justice.

“We can’t look someone else. Martin Luther King is gone, there’s no one coming to save us. We have to put on our boots and do the hard work that’s needed in the communities. Everybody has to show up. Everybody has to grab a shovel and everybody has to grab a paint brush and we all have to go to work.”

This year’s theme is “It starts with me, cultivating a community mindset to transform unjust systems.”

The Commission is raising funds to reinstitute a scholarship for local students and plans to hold quarterly events throughout the year.