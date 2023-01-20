BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Newly elected NY-19 Congressman Marc Molinaro will host a swearing-in ceremony in Binghamton tomorrow, January 21st.

Molinaro would like to give the residents he is serving an opportunity to see him take his Congressional Oath of Office and hear his priorities for Upstate New York.

The ceremony begin at 11 a.m. at the Kilmer Mansion and the Oath will be administered by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

The Kilmer Mansion is located at 9 Riverside Drive in Binghamton.

Molinaro will then head to Ulster County and take the oath in front of more NY-19 residents.