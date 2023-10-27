JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is helping to shape little minds across the community.

Molinaro announced on Friday that the Family Enrichment Network of Greater Binghamton will receive $2,848,808 to support Broome County’s Head Start program.

“Today marks a significant victory for the children and families in Broome County. In receiving $2.8 million for Head Start programing, early childhood education services will continue serving low-income families. I am a strong believer in this program. Every child should have a fair shot at success and have access to support,” said Molinaro.

The funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They will be used to support Broome County’s Head Start program, which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to children from low-income families.

“We received funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start to provide 287 three and four year old children and their families with Head Start programming and 112 infant, toddlers, and pregnant women with Early Head Start program for the period beginning November 1, 2023, through October 31st, 2024. This funding will serve all participants with program services in full and half day classroom settings. Early Head Start is year-round so our infants and toddlers attend through the summer months in their full day classrooms. We are pleased to have a vital role in our community as it pertains to caring for and educating our youngest learners and providing ongoing services to their families,” said Kate Grippen, Director of Head Start at Family Enrichment Network.