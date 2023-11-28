BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Several airports in Upstate New York will receive some much-needed maintenance thanks to Congressman Marc Molinaro.

Molinaro announced on Monday that over $3.5 million in federal funding will go to nine local airports for infrastructure improvements, including the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The funding, which is available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will allow the airports able to make control tower upgrades, acquire and install air traffic control systems, improve airport communication systems, construct remote towers, and update other airport infrastructure.

Molinaro serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee which oversees the rollout of IIJA.

“I am pleased to announce these significant investments in airports across Upstate New York. This funding will support important infrastructure improvements to ensure our local airports remain competitive and continue to meet the needs of travelers,” said Molinaro.

The following airports have been awarded funding:

Ithaca Tompkins International Airport: $1,386,641

Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Airport: $1,009,088

Columbia County Airport: $294,000

Cortland County/Chase Field Airport: $144,000

Tri-Cities Airport in Endicott: $144,000

Sullivan County International Airport: $144,000

Lt Warren Eaton Airport in Norwich: $144,000

Sidney Municipal Airport: $144,000

Albert S Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta: $113,000

“It is uplifting that our federal partners continue to support the infrastructure improvements that are so vital to our airport. This funding is a great example of the teamwork our airport has with federal and state stakeholders. We’re grateful for the investment and will be good stewards of it,” said Mark Heefner, Commissioner of Aviation at Greater Binghamton Airport.