BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is reaffirming his commitment to expanding education in Broome and Chenango Counties.

Molinaro announced on Wednesday that $2,959,864 in federal funding is being delivered to Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango.

The funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs. They are administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will be used to support the Head Start programs of Broome and Chenango counties. These programs provide early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to children from low-income families.

In Congress, Molinaro has previously advocated for increased funding for Head Start.

“Head Start is a crucial tool that ensures every child, regardless of family income, has a fair opportunity at success. I am proud to continue securing these funds to keep empowering children and their families,” said Molinaro.