(WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro along with about 60 other house Republicans visited the Southern border in Texas and say the feds need to take action.

Led by Speaker Mike Johnson, Republicans from the House of Representatives traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas to hear from border patrol officials about the influx of migrants into the United States.

New York Congressman Marc Molinaro made the trip and says that the visit helped to humanize the crisis.

Molinaro says that the local law enforcement is asking for stricter laws to be enforced.

He says that border patrol needs to be out patrolling and protecting the border and not inside a tent processing people.

“We see Mayor Eric Adams transporting migrants, individuals to upstate communities that are overwhelmed. But, when you come here, you see firsthand that quite frankly and sadly, the president and this administration has surrendered the Southern border to drug cartels, to sex and human traffickers. It is an abomination and truly, a total collapse of the system,” said Molinaro.

Molinaro says that President Biden needs to use whatever tools he has to strengthen the southern border such as the proposed HR2.

He says he didn’t go on the trip to be a tourist, he was there to see the situation for himself, ask questions and try to develop solutions.

Molinaro is pushing for more judges to process and adjudicate migrants at the border, instead of going through the asylum-seeking process after the migrants are already in the United States.