BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Constituents of New York’s 19th Congressional District will have the chance to chat with Congressman Marc Molinaro over a cup of coffee.

Molinaro is hosting another “Coffee With Your Congressman” meeting on December 18 at the Park Diner and Restaurant in Binghamton. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests will be able to head to the diner and connect with the representative, discuss issues, ask questions, and share feedback.

“I’m excited to be hosting another ‘Coffee With Your Congressman’ in Binghamton. Come on out, grab a cup of coffee, and tell me what’s on your mind. And don’t worry, we’ll have a pot of decaf going!” said Molinaro.

Since coming to Congress earlier this year, Molinaro has committed himself to listening to and learning from Upstate New Yorkers residing in the 19th District. He has held previous coffee events as well as numerous telephone town halls, listening sessions, roundtables, and mobile office hours.