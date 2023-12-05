(WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro gave a shoutout to two local high school football teams on Friday.

As Molinaro spoke on the House Floor, he honored the hard work and dedication of the Tioga Central and Wavery High School Varsity football teams. Ahead of their state title games, Molinaro asked fellow representatives to congratulate the athletes for their achievements. This was the first time two football teams from Tioga County competed simultaneously in state title games.

The following day, both teams won their respective state football championships.

Molinaro’s remarks can be read below.

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the Tioga Central and Waverly high school football teams. They are making history.

This is the first time two football teams from Tioga County are competing simultaneously in state title games.

Tioga football’s resounding 63-16 victory in the semifinals marks their third consecutive state title game appearance. With 39 consecutive wins, they are not only chasing a third-straight state championship, but also their fourth title since 2015.

Just as remarkable is Waverly football’s dominant 42-0 win in the semifinals earning them a spot in the Class C state final for the first time in school history.

This historic moment is a testament to the dedication of our student-athletes, the guidance of their coaches, and the unwavering support of our community.

I ask my colleagues in the House join me in congratulating these young athletes, their coaches, and the entire Tioga County community. Thank you Mr. Speaker and I yield back.

