BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, NY-19 Representative Marc Molinaro announced over $10 million in funding for Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc., SUNY Binghamton, Cornell University, and Family Health Network of Central New York, Inc.

Molinaro said, “I am thrilled to announce over $10 million in federal funding is going to Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc., SUNY Binghamton, Cornell University, and Family Health Network of Central NY, Inc. These investments will help expand early childhood education, further medical research, and strengthen access to healthcare.”

The funds are available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to Molinaro, he supports Head Start, HHS research opportunities, and Community Health Centers and will advocate for robust funding for HHS.

Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. is receiving $2,744,923 for its Head Start Program, which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to children from low-income families.

Cornell University is receiving $3,792,922 for pharmacology research and $776,752 for allergy and immunology research.

SUNY Binghamton is receiving $783,365 for alcohol abuse treatment research.

The Family Health Network of Central New York, Inc. is receiving $2,300,207 to support the continuation of care.