BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID concerns have prompted the postponement of an annual march celebrating the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.

The Broome County Martin Luther King, Junior Commission has canceled the march and church service that had planned for the M-L-K holiday on Monday.

The commission cited the current COVID surge is choosing to reschedule the event to Saturday April 9th, a date near the anniversary of the assassination of King.

The plan is to have the same procession from the King statue near the Court Street Bridge in Binghamton to Salvation Temple Church on Main Street, although the exact schedule has not yet been determined.