BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ever since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, many Americans have observed 9/11 as a national day of service and remembrance.

For the past 20 years, members of the Binghamton University’s Chabad House, a Jewish organization, has continued its day of good deeds they call the Mitzvah Marathon.



The event ran today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers members of campus and the community to do a good deed in memory of all victims of terror.



Some of the good deeds included designing greeting cards for soldiers, get well cards for children in local hospitals, a bone marrow registry, and a blood drive.

The Philanthropy Major Coordinator, Maya Hoff says, “I think that even if you can’t come today, It’s amazing to just like do a good deed, make someone smile, compliment a friend, do something small like hold open a door for someone, anything can really make someone’s day and make the world a brighter place.”

One of the features was a display of photos of those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism.



Since Chabad at B-U began the event in 2002, campuses like University of Florida, Carnegie Mellon University, Arizona State, and plenty more across the country have replicated the good deed marathon.