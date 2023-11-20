BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mirabito Convenience Stores is working to give back to the local community this holiday season as it announces its latest partnership.

Mirabito has teamed up with the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton for their 16th annual toy drive in support of Broome County Toys for Tots.

As part of Give Back Friday, on November 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to donate unwrapped, unused toys to those in need to the drop off station, located at the Mirabito Convenience Store at 3151 Vestal Parkway across from Target. Those who donate will be able to enjoy a discount on their gas purchase, seasonal refreshments, and holiday music as well as visits from Santa and other characters.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton for this year’s toy drive supporting Broome County Toys for Tots,” said Marissa Sweeney, Director of Marketing at Mirabito. “The holidays are a time for giving, and we believe in the power of coming together as a community to make a positive impact. We invite everyone to join us at Mirabito Convenience Store on the Vestal Parkway across from Target for a festive event filled with generosity and holiday spirit.”

Mirabito says it is committed to spreading joy and making a positive impact in the community. The store aims to surpass prior years’ collections to provide even more families and children in need in the community with gifts this holiday season.