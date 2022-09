BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are inviting New York Giants fans to come watch Monday night’s game on the Party Deck at Mirabito Stadium.

Fans can watch the action on the big screen and enjoy food and beverage that is available for purchase.

Gates open at 7:30 and the game starts at 8:15. Admission is free.

The Giants will look to improve their record to 3-0 against the Dallas Cowboys.