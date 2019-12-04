Mirabito annual holiday gathering

From: Mirabito:

On Sunday, December 8th from 9AM-12PM, Mirabito Energy Products will host its 11th annual Holiday Gathering at the Metro Center in downtown Binghamton.

This family-fun event will kick off the holiday season with music, games, crafts, and plenty of food.

The event is free and open to the public, though in the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support CHOW of Binghamton.

Santa will be on hand for photos, along with The Snow Queen and Her Sister, who will perform hits like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Also in the spirit of giving, a representation of the charitable donations that Mirabito Energy Products has given throughout the month will be on display at the gathering—more than $100,000 to local charities doing important work in the lives of families and communities that Mirabito serves, the culmination of the 29th annual Mirabito Golf Classic, a charity golf tournament sponsored by Mirabito and supported by its partners and business vendors.

“Growing up, at every stage of our lives, it was instilled in us to work hard, be good to people, and always, always give back. Our ability to give back to incredible organizations doing such important work in the lives of children and families motivates us to work hard every day.”—Joe Mirabito, Chairman and CEO

Over the past month, the following organizations received donations:

Cystic Fibrosis, Central New York Chapter. $15,000.

Due to the generosity of Cystic Fibrosis families nationally, Mirabito Energy Product’s donation will be matched for a total of $30,000.

“This donation will allow the CF Foundation to continue its transformative work in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis while supporting people with the disease, allowing them to live their best lives.

It will help local families get the highest quality, specialized care right here in our community.

We are so grateful for Mirabito’s continued generosity and incredible support, as it truly makes a difference in the lives of people with CF.”–Amy Spranger, Executive Director

MORE

Make-A-Wish, Central New York. Each year, the overall winning team of the Mirabito Golf Classic receives $5,000 to donate to a charity of his/her choice. This year’s winning team, led by Peter Paragon of Paragon Environmental, selected Make-A-Wish as the recipient of this donation.

“This gift is significant and will directly support life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses. Currently, there are more than 150 medically eligible children in our wish pipeline throughout the fifteen counties we serve. Wishes are more than nice gestures. They are the driving force behind all we do because, put simply, Wish experiences transform lives. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. We are most grateful to Mirabito Energy and their team for this gift of HOPE!”—Diane Kupperman, President and CEO.

David’s Refuge. $5,000.

“This donation will allow us to continue our mission to provide respite, resources, and support to parents who have children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses. We appreciate the support of Mirabito Energy Products and its partners who make this award possible.”—Katie Houck

Michael J. Fox Foundation. $25,000.

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation exists for one reason: to accelerate the next generation of Parkinson’s disease treatments and, ultimately, a cure. We are grateful for the generosity of Mirabito Energy Products and their commitment to our mission. Their investment in the Foundation will be put to work right away funding high-impact research and bringing us closer to the next breakthrough.” –Rachael Bulmer

Cure Rare Disease. $15,000.

$15,000. Muscular Dystrophy Association of Central and Western New York. $40,000.

Interviews can be requested in advance through Maureen Mirabito at the contact information above.

The Mirabito Family of Companies operates in eight states with multiple divisions including, Natural Gas and Electric, Home Energy Products and Services, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, and Mirabito Truck Repair. Mirabito corporate offices are located in The MetroCenter, Binghamton, NY. For more information, visit www.mirabito.com.