MILFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Milford man.

Patrick Dunnion, 20, was arrested after an individual complained he was walking in and out of the roadway in the Town of Milford, causing a traffic hazard.

Upon further investigation, it was found Dunnion intentionally damaged another person’s property.

He was issued an appearance ticket.