KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Five Mile Point Speedway is hosting a race on June 21st to honor the memory of driver Mike Colsten.

The “Mike Colsten Remembered 51” is a modified 51 lap race commemorating the number that he raced his entire career. The race will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win. $3,000 in bonus lap money has also been put together for the race.

According to Five Mile Point Speedway, Colsten was one of the winningest and most popular drivers of all-time at Five Mile Point. He raced to over 100 feature wins and five Modified Track Championships. Colsten’s last win came on April 9, 2017; he passed away in January of 2020.

The race will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcasted exclusively on dirttrackdigest.tv.