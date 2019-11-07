MHAST to host informational dinner for Mobile Crisis

From the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier

The Mobile Crisis Team is making great strides in the community to de-escalate 911 calls that involve a mental health concern.

We work closely with local law enforcement agencies to direct individuals to the services and resources they need to avoid trips to CPEP and/or the jail. Mobile Crisis staff works closely with local law enforcement departments to make a face-to-face visit to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Often our services are dispatched by 911, called directly by the police officer or other community providers.

During the initial contact, the individual is assessed for risk to self or others. Clearly if the individual has suicidal/homicidal ideation, intent and plan, they will be transported to CPEP.

If the individual is not at this severity level, the mobile crisis staff work with that person to find services/resources which they are in need of.

Many times, it is merely having someone to speak to or having a person follow up.

Other times he/she must get connected with outpatient mental health services, health home services, housing or other tangible resources.

The service includes follow up within one month of the initial crisis to ensure that the individual is following through with services and is no longer in an emotional crisis.

An informational dinner for perspective candidates will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at Atrio, 409 Hooper Road, Endwell, NY at 5:30 PM.