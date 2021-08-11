Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl found at drug bust in Town of Union

TOWN OF UNION, NY — The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced they performed a drug bust at 3127 Malverne Rd. in the Town of Union.

40-year-old Keith Reynolds of Endwell was arrested after police found 16 grams of methamphetamine, 24.1 grams of heroin, 19.2 grams of cocaine, and 7.3 grams of fentanyl.

The task force said they were assisted on scene by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also say they located approximately $1,898 in suspected drug sale proceeds and tools used in packaging narcotics for sale.

Reynolds was charged with charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.