Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier to offer free Mental Health First Aid training

From the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier:

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Inc. (MHAST) will offer a free session of “Mental Health First Aid” training on Saturday, November 16 at 47 Broad Avenue, Binghamton from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM thanks to funding received from the recent Rock Against Suicide and Wings of Hope events.

The intent of Mental Health First Aid is to provide the public with skills to help individuals who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Participants of Mental Health First Aid will learn how to assess harm to self and others resulting from mental illness, listen while refraining from judgment, manage an acute mental health crisis, discuss local mental health resources and recommend evidence-based self-help strategies for people living with mental illness.

The regular cost of the training is $90, however, this one class will be offered at no charge to the public thanks to funds raised through community events Rock Against Suicide and Wings of Hope.

The 8-hour course is open to the public 18 years and older, and participants will receive certification that is valid for 3 years.

Space is limited and registration is required online at mhast.org or by contacting Joanne Weir at 607-771-8888 x336.

More information on the training itself is available at https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/.