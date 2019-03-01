BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Mayor Rich David placed an emphasis on quality affordable housing in his 2019 State of the City address.

In last night's speech David touched on many topics, one of which was public safety.

The Binghamton Police Department is undergoing a 1 point 2 million dollar facility upgrade and the city is bringing in a consultant to look into the logistics of consolidating the North and East side fire stations.

One of David's main focuses was affordable housing.

He says since taking office in 2014 he's been aware of the over saturation of student housing and the need for affordable, quality housing for everybody else.

David says this year alone there is 100 million dollars in public and private housing development going on in the City of Binghamton.

Some of the projects of note include 50 Front Street, the Ansco Lofts, the North Side's Canal Plaza, along with the renovations on Crandall and North Street.

Another common complaint of Binghamton residents that was discussed was parking downtown.

David says this spring they will break ground on the 300 space parking garage at 7 Hawley Street and that it should be completed by the end of 2019.