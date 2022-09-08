BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some streets in downtown Binghamton are already closed down as the countdown is on for the LUMA Festival.

The former City National Bank at 49 Court Street is this year’s site for Maxin10sity from Hungary.

This will be Maxin10sity’s 5th LUMA, and the City National Bank is the last major building it had yet to take on.

This year’s projection, titled “Gates of Eternity,” was insoired by the facade and features gates into several different worlds.

Maxin10sity has done projection mapping around the globe, from Japan to the U-S, Germany to the Middle East, and has a reputation for large scale projects with multiple projectors.

General Manager Tamas Vaspori said that coming back to Binghamton is like a reunion with the organizers and fellow artists.

“It’s great for the city that they have an event like this, it truly puts the people together, they are coming here, they are watching the shows, they are having fun. I think that is what makes it really special, and that is what makes a really good feeling for us, to come here every year because we love it.”

LUMA runs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. tomorrow and Saturday with all of the projection mapping sites free.

Tickets are required for the Playmodes installation “Horizon” which will be in the basement of the State Street Garage and promises a spectacular light show.

For Horizon tickets, got to lumafestival.com.