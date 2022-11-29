VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A well-known auto group with locations across Broome, Chenango, and Susquehanna County is gearing up to help children in need this holiday season.

Matthews Auto, in partnership with local charities, will be collecting unused toys this year at 6 locations in the area.

Four dealerships in Vestal are working with the Binghamton Police Department to collect new, unwrapped toys from now until December 17th.

Matthews Ford of Norwich is partnering with Marines for Toys for Tots in Chenango County through December 12th.

And, Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Great Bend, Pennsylvania is collecting toys for Susquehanna County Interfaith through December 5th.

All of the locations will have a vehicle in the main showroom where customers can drop off their donations.

You can stop by any of the locations below to help local kids have a better Christmas: